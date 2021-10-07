The UAE is so photogenic…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that! From skyline shots to famous landmarks and more, if you have an eye-catching photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

Have a cool image of the UAE? Follow us on our Instagrams @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi, tag us and we may just feature you in our next post. Remember, your photos need to be on the grid in order for us to share them.

Here are some of the best photographs of the UAE we spotted this week

‏Breathtaking view from Burj Khalifa

Museum of the Future

Al Wasl Dome – the beating heart of Expo 2020 Dubai

A perfect Dubai skyline snap

View from the breakwater, Abu Dhabi

Is winter just around the corner?

Aerial view of Al Noor Island in Sharjah

Images: Social