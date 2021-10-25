fbpx
Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama are performing at Expo 2020 Dubai in November

Culture
Expo 2020 Dubai
Aarti Saundalkar
Written by:
Aarti Saundalkar
15 hours ago

The popular Arab singers will co-headline the second Infinite Nights show next month…

It’s been a little less than a month since Expo 2020 Dubai opened its doors to the world and the event has already seen a number of popular singers and performances gracing the Expo stages.

The opening ceremony, for example, featured Ellie Goulding and Andrea Bocelli. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his all-women ensemble Firdaus Orchestra performed last weekend with a line-up of shows coming up and Grammy award-winning Riverdance will perform in November.

And this is just to name a few…

Now, the ‘world’s greatest show’ has just announced the names of two Arab superstars who will join the line-up of performers who will grace the states in November – Queen of Arabic pop Nancy Ajram and Arab superstar Ragheb Alama.

The popular Arab singers will co-headline the second Infinite Nights show next month on Friday, November 12.

nancy ajram expo

Nancy Ajram will perform her biggest hits in a never-before-seen performance under the majestic dome of Al Wasl Plaza. Her performance will celebrate life on earth, highlighting the need to treasure and protect the beauty of the natural world – a subject very much in line with Expo 2020’s subtheme of sustainability.

Ajram, who is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador stated, ‘When we all work together and collaborate, we can learn to live in harmony with each other and the world around us. I cannot wait to be part of Expo 2020’s incredible journey – I hope my show will inspire positivity amongst young people around the globe to cherish the world we live in.’

Ragheb Alama

As for Ragheb Alama, the Lebanese singer, dancer, composer, television personality, and philanthropist will bring to life music from his 30-year career in a new and innovative performance. His performance will encourage people across the globe to connect and engage in collaborative experimentation, in line with Expo’s Mobility subtheme.

The singer stated, ‘I want to mix cultures together. I want their audience to hear me, and I want my audience to hear them. I have always liked opening doors, and Expo’s Infinite Night Series is the perfect platform to make this happen.’

Want to attend this performance? You are advised to arrive early to nab a seat. If you don’t make it on time, you can watch the show on outdoor big screens at Expo’s Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre and Jubilee Park. If you can’t make it to Expo 2020 Dubai at all, you can watch the live stream on Expo TV here.

Images: Getty Images 

Images: Getty Images  

Culture
Expo 2020 Dubai
