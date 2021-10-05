Is it good enough to compete with Dubai’s top steakhouses?

There’s no shortage of meat-centric meals in Dubai. There’s the legendary Prime68 in JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, new Aussie haunt Hunter & Barrel in Emirates Hills, and the even newer Carna opened by top butcher Dario Cecchini, to name just a handful.

But hoping to stake a claim of the meaty market, Conrad Dubai opens Rhain Steakhouse.

It’s a 155-seater upmarket venue, with fine-dining flair and social media-friendly gimmicks to boot. Design-wise, Rhain’s large venue is cleverly created to wrap around its open kitchen, and there are plenty of tables full of hungry meat-lovers on the night we visited. We’re shown to a large square booth, passing a huge display of raw meats as we walk in.

The menu is varied with a range of starters so diverse it’s hard to pick. A highlight was the beef carpaccio (Dhs115) which is carefully constructed before us at the table. Thin, raw beef is rolled out and filled with arugula, crispy parmesan pieces, and truffle before being rolled into a burrito shape and glazed with sticky and sweet balsamic. It’s a light dish packed with contrasting textures and delicious flavours.

The scallops (Dhs145) are also a must-try. Arriving in a clam shell, each piece is perfectly grilled to give that slight resistance upon first bite. Drizzled in apple jus with a walnut crust, the flavours are unique but instantly hit the mark.

There are several fish and chicken dishes on the main course menu, but – let’s be honest – we came for the steak. Deciding to go big before we go home, it had to be the 1.1kg tomahawk (Dhs845), perfect for two to four people. Having tried steak at many a Dubai restaurant, we’re tough to please, however Rhain more than delivers. The meat has great marbling, with juicy, melt-in-the-mouth slivers of fat, and plenty of steak to go around despite the huge bone.

If you’re looking for a simpler option, the New York striploin (Dhs345) is also a winner. Taking cues from a certain salt-loving internet sensation, our waiter expertly slices the steak while looking us right in the eye. Another staff member strapped to a drum of dry ice also appears to add yet more drama. The steak is just as delicious as the tomahawk, but much leaner as you would expect from a sirloin cut.

A Paris-brest (Dhs75) was our final dish, thankfully a light and fluffy end to a big meal. The ring of choux pastry is filled with praline-flavoured cream and drizzled with warm chocolate sauce. Perfect for sharing, we can just about manage a few mouthfuls but we’re so glad that we did.

We have no doubt that Rhain Steakhouse is a contender in the market, if it can keep up its level of service and quality food past the opening phase. Meat-lovers, this is one you need on your radar.

Rhain Steakhouse, Conrad Dubai, Trade Centre Area, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 718 1007. rhainsteakhouse.com

Images: Provided