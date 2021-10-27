Sponsored: For the love of cheese…

You most likely know Sacci Abu Dhabi in Westin Abu Dhabi for serving up one of the most delicious and authentic pizzas in the capital. But for a variation of the delicious cheesy goodness, why not try their new offer – ‘fun’do.

The deal is essentially a cheese and wine evening that takes place every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm. It will include unlimited pizza or pasta prepared by Chef Giovanni and your choice of red or white grape. You can indulge for three hours for a cost of Dhs159 per person.

Pair this with the traditional Italian background music and the aromas coming from the kitchen and you’ll find yourself teleported to the dim-lit cobbled streets of Italy.

You will start your dining experience with a bubbling pot of cheese fondue which you can complement with traditional Italian nibbles. Expect freshly made Italian bread, vegetarian arancini balls, salami, more slices of cheese, olives, nuts and more.

But that’s not all. Next, you can pick from a select menu of either fresh homemade pizza or pasta including spaghetti al pesto, tagliatelle bolognese, pizza diavola, pizza quatro formaggi and more.

The price includes a choice of either Italian red or white grape.

If you have space in your belly, you can end your meal on a sweet note with a playful dessert.

Chef Giovanni added, ‘Although untraditional, this evening offering is not for the faint-hearted and all guests are encouraged to come hungry because mamma mia cheese and grape never tasted this good” says Chef Giovanni.

For more information or to reserve a table, ring up the Sacci team on 02 616 9999.

Sacci Abu Dhabi, Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, every Wed 7pm to 11pm. Dhs159 per person. Tel: (0)2 616 9999. sacciabudhabi.com

Images: Sacci Abu Dhabi