Sponsored: A special guest chef is jetting over…

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC will have a special guest chef next month, jetting over from Izumi in Four Seasons Hotel De Bergues Geneva to offer foodies a special dining experience. For a limited time, Chef Mitsuru Tsukada will take over the kitchen at Luna Sky Bar.

Mitsuru is a Nobu-trained Chef de Cuisine for the famed rooftop restaurant, renowned for his meticulous techniques when it comes to Japanese cooking. Guests will be in for a real treat as they pay witness to his unrelenting discretion while practicing his art form.

Expect a sophisticated affair, with ingredients of the highest standard, stunning presentation, and unimaginable flavours. This certainly won’t be a meal you’ll forget in a hurry.

There are two options if you’d like to be a part of the experience, both of which are only available between November 2 and 7. Guests can enjoy a delightful four-course lunch priced at Dhs280 per person, or a lavish five-course dinner which is Dhs780.

Lunch bookings can be made between 12pm and 2pm, while dinner slots run from 7pm to 9pm or 9pm to 11pm at Luna Sky Bar, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC. Guests can reserve their dining experience by booking online or calling (0)4 506 0300.

Luna Sky Bar, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, November 2 to 7, lunch Dhs270, dinner Dhs780. Tel: (0)4 506 0300. @lunaskybar

Images: Provided