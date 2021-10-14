Sponsored: ‘It’s Friday then, there’s Saturday, Sunday…’

Fun times are officially back on the menu. If you’ve missed the days of heading down to Zero Gravity on a Friday to enjoy the sounds of your favourite international hit-maker, don’t worry – we have good news!

This Friday, Zero Gravity has some top talent jetting their way over to our sunny shores. The award-winning beach club is about to take your Friday brunch to the next level with a big name artist on the books.

On Friday October 15, London based DJ and producer Riton will be performing live at Zero Gravity. You’ll recognise his 2021 hit Friday from the smile-inducing viral video by overnight social media sensation Mufasa. If it’s not already stuck in your head, get booked into Tropical Brunch to hear it live for yourself. Riton’s also the man behind the Grammy-nominated tracks Rinse & Repeat, Up & Down and Dua Lipa and Silk City’s single Electricity.

Following that, mark your calendars for Thursday October 21, when the much-anticipated Ain Dubai will finally launch to the public. Guests at Zero Gravity will have a prime view of the World’s Tallest Observation Wheel as it officially begins to spin. Be one of the first to see its incredible light show, from the comfort of one of Dubai’s best beaches.

To celebrate the opening, Zero Gravity will have international DJ, Doorly, spinning the decks down on the sand. The price of entry to the one-off celebration is Dhs199 for ladies and Dhs299 for guys including unlimited food and beverages from 8pm to midnight on October 21.

See you there…

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai, Dubai Marina, Friday Oct 15 10am til late, Dhs349 ladies, Dhs399 gents or Thursday Oct 21 8pm to 12am, Dhs199 ladies, Dhs299 gents. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae