This Thursday, the stunning alfresco rooftop at Mercury Lounge, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is hosting a very special soiree building on its distinctly *gestures in Italian* Sicilian theme.

La Serata Siciliana – A Party You Can’t Refuse, unfolds between 10pm and 3am on October 28, 2021 — against a sophisticated serenade of sopranos and starlight; the stirring strings of a cello and violin pairing; thrilling live performances; a DJ, five-piece band and the seductive sea views of the Arabian Gulf.

And it comes with a Godfather cheek-kiss guarantee, that this will be one buona notte…

A series of dramatic events

There is a theatrical element to this most Italian affair, with costumed performers mingling amongst the revellers — a splash of Puzo, the romance and (let’s face it) likely tragedy of a bride and groom celebrating their wedding day, pin-striped mobsters with concealed ‘pieces’, run-ins with la famiglia and a whole lot of ‘mano a borsa‘.

As you may know it’s customary at Sicilian weddings, for the father to grant favours for the guests, just be careful what you ask for — the seafront location means you might join Luca… Sleeping with the fishes.

Fly me to the moon

La Serata Siciliana is an a la carte event, offering the indulgence of the venue’s full authentic Italian menu — highlights of which include a connoisseur’s collection of caviar, fresh octopus, lobster spaghetti, grilled gamberoni and Australian wagyu beef tagliata.

There are lighter bites too, such as sharing cheese platters, wagyu sliders, calamari, parmesan fries with truffle mayonnaise, beetroot hummus and mushroom barbacoa tacos.

There’s an elaborate wine list and sweet symphony of desserts at Mercury Lounge too — Nicolas Lambert’s Sicilian cannolo for example, a signature semifreddo, coffee caramel star anise and a frosted orange and almond parfait.

Table reservations are essential for this night of suspense, unapologetic luxury, fine dining and glass clinking — and are selling fast. Make your reservation online now to avoid disappointment.

Mercury Lounge, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Thu October 28 10pm to 3am, minimum spend Dhs350. Tel: (04) 270 7804, fourseasons.com

