Sponsored: Make your way into the deep, dark jungle…

The scariest night of the year is almost upon us and lively rooftop bar SoBe is already planning its celebrations. On Friday October 29, join the eclectic venue for Last Resort – a night of tricks, treats and adults-only party vibes.

SoBe’s vibrant bar will be transformed into a spooky playground for guests to let loose, with the help of some live entertainment from Smokingroove and Nuff Said, as well as choreographed performances by jungle goddesses. It’s time to start planning your costume and booking your table at the hottest Halloween party in town.

Whether you’re letting out your inner monster, or recreating your favourite character, you’ll want to get all dressed up for this unique occasion. Halloween only comes around once per year, so there’s no excuse not to go all out.

If you dare, you’ll be transported ‘deep into the dark and devilish jungle of wild Latin America, where shadowy figures await’. Spooktacular mixed drinks will be available, while a menu of Latin American bites will keep you energised throughout the night.

Guests are invited to choose a table in the cool air-conditioned venue, or out under the nights sky, taking in a glittering view of the Dubai Marina skyline. There’s a minimum spend applied of Dhs250 per person inside or Dhs350 on the outdoor terrace.

Spaces are limited and tables are filling fast, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get in on the action. Book your table at SoBe by calling (0)4 245 5800 or email sobedubai@whotels.com.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Friday October 29, Dhs250 indoor, Dhs350 outdoor. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. sobedubai.com

Images: Provided