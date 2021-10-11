The annual Cucumber Day is back…

Each year on October 13, the city celebrates Cucumber Day with a series of fun activations in celebration of the refreshing green fruit. This year beach club and bar, Bla Bla, are participating in the event, allowing guests to swap a cucumber for a gin-based drink.

On your way to the bar, swing by the supermarket to pick up your cucumber, which between 7pm and 9pm, you’ll be able to swap for a gin and tonic. Guests can choose between Maximalist, Light Box, Garrison, and Bla Bla’s restaurant terrace bar, but only one exchange can take place per person.

Creating the ‘Cucumber Carnival’ vibe will be an array of colourful entertainment acts throughout the evening. Skilled jugglers and actors will roam the venue, and you’ll be able to hear a number of your favourite tunes played live on the terrace.

If you’re keen to start the party a little earlier, Bla Bla will be giving away complimentary gin-based cocktails upon entry from 10am to 6pm. Down at the pool, guests can enjoy the sights of synchronised swimmers, and enjoy the sounds of the resident DJ spins a signature mix of top hits.

Alternatively, pop down to Qwerty in Dubai Media City where you’ll be able to purchase gin and tonics for Dhs45 on Wednesday October 13. While you’re there, tuck into exciting new dishes such as chicken satay skewers, salmon & bisque risotto, Korean beef steak sandwich, vegan nourish bowl, and salted butterscotch crème brûlée.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, Wednesday October 13, 10am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. @blabladubai

