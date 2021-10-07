Sponsored: Authentically Cuban…

Located at the luxurious Caesars Palace Dubai on Bluewaters Island, Havana Social Club will teleport guests back to a glamorous time of jazz-filled nights and smoky cabaret clubs of the prohibition era in Havana.

Havana is popular for its amazing blend of Latin, Caribbean and European cultures, foods and lifestyles – all of which is reflected in the traditional Cuban dishes and drinks available at Havana Social Club right here in Dubai.

On the authentic Latin menu, diners can find a choice of cold and warm tapas including the traditional pan con tomate, vine tomatoes on sourdough bread with 12 months aged Manchego, prawn plancha with garlic and thyme marinated prawns and tasty salt cod croquetas.

For fans of a sweet treat, there’s a traditional crème Catalan, baked custard with orange or Arroz con leche, cinnamon-infused rice pudding with almond orange crisp and more.

For drinks, Havana Social Club’s talented mixologists will craft any type of beverage. The list includes refreshing mocktails such as the lychee fresco, lychee syrup, lime and ginger ale and canchanchara lemonade, lime juice, honey syrup with tonic water.

Pair this against a backdrop of chilled Latin beats and Havana Social Club’s vibrant interior and you’ll find yourself instantly teleported to the roaring 1920s.

Book your table on 04 556 6466 before you head on over.

About Caesars Palace Dubai

Caesars Palace Dubai is located on the western edge of Bluewaters perfect for sunset views. The luxury lifestyle resort is home to some of the city’s best restaurants, helmed by Michelin-starred chefs such as Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen Dubai. The pristine 500-metre private white sandy beach with views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s skyline is perfect for a stroll post your meal.

For bookings or more information about Caesars Palace Dubai, visit caesars.com/dubai

Havana Social Club, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Open daily Sun to Thur 5pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 1pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. caesars.com

Images: Caesars Palace Dubai