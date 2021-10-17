And it all starts tomorrow…

Launching tomorrow, Monday October 18, the capital’s favourite flavour fiesta — Abu Dhabi Culinary Season —returns with a packed schedule of events, tastings, special menus, thrilling discounts, celebrity chef encounters and in-depth tours through the city’s best restaurants.

Various events have been planned over the course of the cuisine-scene carnival which will be laying out an ever-evolving spread of gastro-wizardry between October 19 and December 9, 2021. A communication from Abu Dhabi Culinary did also tease the tantalising possibility of ‘the launch’ of certain Yas Bay restaurants including ‘Paradiso, Bushra, and Akiba Dori’.

Back to the Food-ture

Following a successful debut last time around, the first course fresh out of the kitchen sees the return of the popular ‘Food Forward’ series — a collection of supper clubs and experimental menus, created by the collaboration of some truly epic international and local cheffing talent.

The first ‘Food Forward’ episode will take place at Sayad restaurant in Emirates Palace, between October 19 and 22 and will see Chefs Anthony Demetre (the Michelin star-winning talent behind London’s famous Wild Honey) and Faisal Naser (local legend) create a menu that will likely blend the culinary worlds of Europe and the UAE in a dazzling gastronomic adventure. You can book your table now on the abudhabiculinary.ae website.

Time for table

Also back for another delish little lap of the foodie fest is — Chef’s Table. Here you get access to limited-time set menus — crafted by the creme de la cheffing creme of the city’s top restaurants, at affordable prices, all centred around a unifying theme — allowing you to explore the very best, for a fair amount less. Look out for upcoming events at LPM, Coya, Villa Toscana, Hakkasan, Buddha Bar and Beirut Sur Mer.

There has also been mention of masterclass sessions under the collection of Chef’s Table — the enthralling possibility of upgrading your own cooking credentials from chef experts that have trained in Michelin-calibre kitchens. that’s of course in addition to getting your teeth into some Michelin-calibre food.

For the love of craft

Emirati cuisine will be put in the frame with The Craftmanship Dinner, being held at Louvre Abu Dhabi in partnership with elite catering outfit Gaggenau. More details on that to follow shortly.

The big top

Between November 1, 2021 and January 30, 2022 — get ready for something you’ve never tried before, (vertiginously) high tea set to the backdrop of grand circque acrobats, all in the huge, appropriately spectacular lobby of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.

Talking about the launch, HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi said: “Following two years of evolution and growth, this year’s Abu Dhabi Culinary Season promises to cement Abu Dhabi’s standing as a must-visit destination for global ‘Gastronomads’, thereby supporting local establishments by generating footfall and revenue, and contributing to the emirate’s overall success in the tourism sector,” added HE Al Shaiba.

For more information on these and other upcoming events, visit abudhabiculinary.ae.

Images: Provided/Getty