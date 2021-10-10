The events are being hosted by the UAE’s Korean Cultural Centre…

If you’ve been watching the gore-splattered carnage of Netflix’s K-Thriller show, Squid Game — you’re in good company. It’s racking up views faster than any other ‘Originals’ show in history and looks all but certain to become the most-watched show on the platform.

What you’re dramatically less likely to find, we’d assume, is people willing to take part in a real life version of Squid Game — we’re determined not to give away any spoilers here, but suffice to say — if you beat a 32-year-old careworker called Sandra in Squid Game, she’s not going to be doing much caring or working anymore. Khalas Sandra.

At least 15 people have been brave enough to sign up to a version of the games being played in Abu Dhabi this month. It’s being organised though the Korean Cultural Centre (KCC), who have confirmed there will be no murdery penalties for losing rounds.

In the TV show, contestants must take part in a series of challenges that replicate childhood games, with the promise that the eventual victors will win a share of increasingly large sums of money. Games like marbles, tug-of-war and red light green light (which is remarkably similar to ‘What’s the time Mr Wolf?’).

With registration closing on October 6, the KCC Squid Game quota has now been filled, and the events will go ahead on October 12, 2021 either between 5.30 and 7.15pm, or 7.30 and 9.15pm. And whilst the now confirmed players won’t be fighting it out for a purse worth several billion wan (Korean currency), they also won’t have to test the limits of the term ‘player eliminated’.

You are MAYBE also invited to the Squid Game! Please fill the application for to join and Squid Game event with us.

✅Date: 12/OCT/2021 (Tue)

✅Venue : 1st floor, KCC in Abu Dhabi,

✅Registration : https://t.co/eOAFtS7A7f pic.twitter.com/VCrj9SUgXK — Korean Cultural Center in the UAE (@kcc_uae) September 30, 2021

Let the games begin

Competitors will face games including red light green light — move towards the finish line when the creepy robotic doll indicates green light, stop when she indicates red light; the Dalgona candy challenge — carve (lick) out a shape from a brittle baking soda cookie without breaking it; the Marbles game — don’t lose your tiny glass balls; and the Ddakji Game — like a cross between origami and pokemon, where players must throw paper shapes attempting to overturn the other’s totem.

Images: Netflix