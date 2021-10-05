It’s back by popular demand…

After the sold-out success of the previous UAE Vine Festival, the Tasting Class team is back with another month-long wine extravaganza. Kicking off on November 1 and running all the way to the 30th, the Vine Festival will have 30 events across the country.

A series of dining experiences have already been announced, including wine tasting tours of iconic UAE venues, dinners with international winery representatives, meat and wine pairing experiences, masterclasses, country themed tastings, and more.

You can choose from a range events on the website, with packages starting from Dhs220 per person including samples of carefully selected wines. More events will be added on October 11 across the UAE.

If you’ve ever wanted to improve your wine knowledge, or experiment with new regions and grapes, this is the festival for you. The team offers unprecedented expertise on wines, Champagnes and beyond, making for a superb edutainment event.

The Tasting Class CEO, Lindsay Trivers said, “It’s great to feel the momentum really start to build with the Festival. In addition to more exciting events, winemakers coming to town, and new collabs, we’ve got a prize for a stay at the Constance Halaveli Maldives up for grabs, as well Riedel by Truebell prize packs, and an amazing Eurocave wine fridge from Cellar Concepts. So there’s a lot to be excited about beyond the tastings themselves.”

UAE Vine Festival by The Tasting Class, various locations, Nov 1 to 30. thetastingclass.com

