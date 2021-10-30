Sponsored: From ladies’ days to evening deals and Friday brunches…

Pool season is officially here and if you’re on the hunt for one that has stellar deals and pool parties pretty much every day of the week then look no further. Check out ikandy ultralounge, a fabulous day-to-night venue, with live DJs bringing those party vibes all week.

It’s back for the winter season with plenty of free-flowing beverages, a brand new menu brunches, ladies’ days, evening pool deals and more. You’ll find it at the Shangri-La Dubai hotel, located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, with amazing Burj Khalifa views stretching up behind the pool.

The chic area boasts an outdoor lounge, bar and pool bar, as well as the pool itself, which is lined by white towelled sun beds and hot pink towels rolled up on top. Whether you’re visiting day or night, there’s always something happening to suit everyone.

Baewatch Ladies’ Day runs every Sunday and Monday from 1pm to 4pm. Girls, rock up in your best swimwear and enjoy free-flowing frozen mojito and piña colada served with light bites, starting from Dhs99 per person. On Wednesdays, sip on unlimited passion mojitos and mango daiquiris from 2pm to 5pm with a food platter for Dhs149.

On Thursdays, enjoy a lazy Thursday evening pool brunch from 8pm to 11pm, where you can see the surrounding skyscrapers magically lit up at night. It includes free-flowing beverages and a selection of chef’s bites, whilst a DJ spins the decks. It’s priced at Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs199 for guys.

No Friday would be complete without a brunch and the one at ikandy ultralounge runs a little bit later, from 4pm to 7pm, which is perfect for those who don’t like to start too early. It includes unlimited drinks and tapas for Dhs249 per person. A happy hour runs afterwards, from 7pm to 9pm.

Finally, on Saturdays, visit from 2pm to 5pm to enjoy free-flowing passion mojito and mango daiquiri served with a food platter for Dhs149 per person. When the football is on, you’ll be able to see all of the live action as you float around in the pool.

Daily tropical beats and weekend playlists are brought to you by DJs: CN Williams, Grant Collins, Drew Moreland, Bethany Marie, Nick Holmes, Jon Besant, Jenn Gets, Adam Anderson and more guest DJs.

ikandy ultralounge, Shangri-La Dubai, Downtown Dubai, open 9am to midnight. Tel: (0)4 405 2703 or email f&breservations.sldb@shangri-la.com. shangri-la.com

Images: Provided