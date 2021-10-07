Sponsored: The little ones are welcome too…

If there’s one way to get more for your money when it comes to dining in Dubai, brunch is always a great option. But where to find a brunch that includes top dishes such as beef Wellington created by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay? Why, Hell’s Kitchen of course.

The restaurant, found at Caesars Palace Dubai, has just launched a brand new ‘early bird’ brunch, running on Fridays from 10.30am to 12.30pm. The little ones are welcome to join, making it a fun family affair, and there will be plenty of activities to keep them entertained whilst the adults catch up.

On the menu is caesar salad, tuna tartare and mouth-watering wagyu meatballs to start, paired with a delicious selection of seasonal side dishes and signature mains like the famous beef wellington, crispy skin salmon, saffron risotto, roasted cod, and the fully-loaded Hell’s Kitchen burger.

It’s priced at Dhs195 inclusive of unlimited soft beverages for two hours, Dhs295 inclusive of house beverages for two hours and Dhs95 for children with unlimited soft drinks. At the eclectic restaurant, you’ll see the chefs working away in the open kitchen, lit up in the signature blue and red hues of the famous Hell’s Kitchen TV programme which inspired the venue.

The normal Friday brunch also runs from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, with the same brilliant dishes on the menu. This three-hour brunch is Dhs350 for soft beverages, Dhs450 for house beverages, Dhs500 for house beverages and prosecco, and Dhs850 for the champagne package.

There’s both indoor seating and an outdoor terrace for those who can’t wait to get back to alfresco season.

Hell’s Kitche, Caesars Palace Dubai. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. caesars.com

Images: Provided