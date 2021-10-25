Sponsored: The place to be for great food in a laid-back atmosphere…

If you’re looking for a fail-safe place to hangout with your friends this week, look no further than cool alfresco spot The VOID. Found within Studio One Hotel, the laid-back spot offers a plethora of deals and events to get stuck into with your mates.

With a menu of American barbecue delights, and a roster of live music to keep you entertained, The VOID is the go-to for good times in Dubai Studio City. A happy hour runs daily between 5pm and 8pm, and guests can enjoy flavours from South India, South Africa and the Caribbean in a diverse menu thats ideal for meat lovers and vegetarians alike.

Put your general knowledge to the test at The VOID’s popular quiz night. Every Sunday, the Skools Out Quiz sees duo Jack & Stu deliver an entertaining series of question rounds between 7pm and 9pm to win prizes worth Dhs1,200. You’ll also get a main course and three drinks for Dhs129.

On a budget? Tuesday is the night for you as The VOID offers 50 per cent off the a la carte menu, as well as that all-important happy hour deal from 5pm. Wednesday is for the girls with Ladies Rock The Block. For Dhs99, ladies can enjoy three drinks and a main course, plus live music from Ollie Frost-Danson.

Not forgetting the most important meal of the week, The VOID’s Friday brunch is your chance to let loose and enjoy the Ultimate Throwback Party. Every Friday from 5pm to 8pm, DJ Micky provides the throwback party tunes while you dive into unlimited barbecue bites.

On Friday October 29 prepare for a special, spooky edition with the Throwback Thriller Brunch. For Dhs299, guests can enjoy unlimited house drinks (including Prosecco), costume contests and an adult scavenger hunt with Dhs1,500 in prizes to be won.

Book your table at The VOID by calling (0)4 581 6877 or email thevoid@studioonehotel.com.

The VOID, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Sun & Tues to Thur 5pm to 1am, Fri & Sat 12pm to 1am, Mon closed. Tel: (0)4 581 6877. studioonehotel.com @thevoid.dxb

Images: Provided