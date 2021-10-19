Sponsored: Entertainment is top priority at Antika…

If you’re on the lookout for brunch that’s jam-packed with live entertainment and fun, plan a brunch date with mates at Antika.

The Antika Oriental brunch takes place every Friday from 2pm to 6pm, which is great if you love your weekend morning lie-in.

For those of you who haven’t been to Antika before, prepare for Instagrammable interiors. Inspired by the speakeasy theatre of 1950s Lebanon, there’s plush and colourful furnishings, antiques and vibrant neon lights.

For food, you will find an Oriental fusion of Arabic dishes packed with flavours such as hot and cold mezze, salads and mains that include grilled meat or fish dishes.

Save space for a sweet treat at the end as there are traditional desserts that are too delicious to resist.

The brunch offers up three different packages: Dhs220 for the soft package, Dhs320 which gets you drinks from the regular open bar and Dhs420 for premium drinks.

At the centre of the venue, there is an elevated stage where the daily live entertainment takes place which is a key element to Antika, so there’s plenty of it.

Expect non-stop continuous captivating performances to keep you amused by live singers, belly dancers and an in-house DJ.

Before you head on over, make your reservations on 050 735 9177 or 050 972 9177.

Antika Oriental brunch, Antika, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, Dubai, every Fri 2pm to 6pm. Tel: 050 735 9177/050 972 9177. @antikadubai

Images: Antika