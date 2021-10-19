Sponsored: The menu is dotted with flavours from six nations…

For a taste of flavours from across the Levantine, make a reservation at contemporary modern restaurant, Olea at Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates.

The restaurant offers up a beautiful space to dine, paired with music, relaxed vibes and great food.

From the live open kitchen, diners can sneak a peek at Olea’s chefs preparing an array of lavish selections of dishes from six nations – Lebanon, Palestine, Jordan, Southern Turkey, Syria, and Cyprus – all created by celebrity head chef Sudqi Naddaf.

On the menu, you will find popular dishes to start including soups and hot and cold mezze. For mains, there’s chicken shawarma, samakeh harra (fresh fish with spicy tomato), grills and more.

For a sweet ending to your dining experience, there’s baklawa ice cream, soft kunafa, etc.

To add to the ambience, there is an oud player strumming Arabian tunes from Tuesday to Saturday from 7pm.

The outdoor terrace is now open where guests can enjoy their dining experience during the cooler temperatures. Ladies, plan your next dinner catch up with the girls at Olea on a Tuesday as each of you will get one free shisha.

Want to enjoy lunch here? The restaurant is open daily from 12.30 to 4pm and you can enjoy dinner from 7pm to 11pm.

Olea will also be launching their Thursday evening brunch on October 21. The Al Fresco Table Brunch will offer up unlimited cold and hot mezze, main courses and dessert inclusive of soft drinks and water for Dhs325. Coming with little ones? If they are between the ages of six and 12, it’s Dhs160 and children under six dine free. It runs from 7pm to 11pm.

Before heading over, make your reservations on dining.moe@kempinski.com or 04 409 5111.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. lunch seating from 12.30pm to 4pm, dinner from 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 409 5111. @oleadubai

Images: Olea Dubai