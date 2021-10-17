Sponsored: Grapeskin Fest features more than 50 international wine varieties…

Luxe laidback soiree spot, La Ville Hotel & Suites has announced the return of its hugely popular wine sampling fiesta, Grapeskin Fest.

Vino what you’re doing this Autumn

This truly grape event unfolds between 4pm and 10pm over three individual autumn nights — October 22, November 26 and there’s a special festive edition on December 17, where glasses of fine vines start at just Dhs40. At each of these evenings, quaffing connoisseurs that ‘know their Claret from their Beaujolais’ will be able pit their palate against the ‘blind tasting’ challenges, for the same price (Dhs40).

Good vines only

This, what is the third edition, of Grapeskin Fest — is a celebration of venerated vino. There are more than 50 international wine varieties, cheeky cheese inclusions and delectable charcuterie nibbles all set in the laid-back al fresco vibes of the Grapeskin courtyard terrace.

More casual enthusiasts can meander through a grape list that was created to complement mood as well as captivate cravings — on it you’ll perfect pairing partners for that *bites lip* ‘feeling foxy’ energy; there are ‘party-starting bouquets; leggy ‘dinner sips’; full-bodied profiles for those feeling ‘silky and seductive’; and then there are those ‘dark and brooding’ reds, providing the ultimate accompaniment to late-night deep and meaningfuls with your bestie.

Those vine sampling vibes are given a vintage lift with a hearty pour of live entertainment provided by consummate performers Martin Go and Jay Abo.

An homage to fromage

Fanciers of fine fromage will find a carefully curated collection of fragranced cheese to enjoy. From the cured and crumbly, to the creamy smooth textures of mountain specialties. Your cheese needs will be met in epicurean abandon. The Grapeskin Fest menu also features precision-charred tarte flambée, raclette served a la tradition Alpine and handsomely arranged charcuterie board.

The grape escape

If you and your sommelier crew fancy (de)cantering your way through the vineyards of southern France, the appellations of the new world and the premier bouquets of European master viticulturists, you can reserve your place now on the livelaville.com website, or by calling (04) 403 3111.

Courtyard of Grapeskin Grape Bar & Kitchen at La Ville Hotel & Suites, October 22, November 26, December 17, 4pm to 10pm, glasses from Dhs40. Tel: (04) 403 3111, livelaville.com/the-grapeskin-fest

Images: Provided