Get this in the girl’s group chat…

It’s been a while since we heard about a ladies’ night deal with no payment required, so you can imagine our delight when The Tropical Room at B018.dxb announced its new offer. Every Tuesday at the Media City bar, girls can drink for free between 10pm and 12.30am.

B018.dxb is found on the 42nd floor on Media One Hotel, offering both a stylish cocktail bar and a slick nightclub under one roof. The Tropical Room is open daily while B018 club is reserved for the weekends.

Clear your calendars as this Tuesday, The Tropical Room launches its ladies’ night for the first time. Guests can enjoy the happy hour from 6pm with 50 per cent off refreshing drinks and bar bites, while listening to ambient beats from the resident DJ. But between 10pm and 12.30am there’s a free open bar for girls.

The happy hour runs daily between 6pm and 9pm, and guests can get half price drinks and food to start their night on a great note. Dishes include sushi, salads, sliders, cold and hot dishes, sandwiches, as well as some tasty sweet treats if you have space.

The DJ actively promotes good vibes, playing the very best old school house, Chicago house and Brit garage house music every week. The cosy space is kitted out with a state of the art sound system and vibey neon lighting to get guests in the party spirit.

The Tropical Room, B018.dxb, 42nd floor, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)50 423 0018. @b018.dxb

