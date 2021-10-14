Sponsored: Sell your old device in three simple steps…

As technology evolves, we are always ready to purchase the latest electronic devices and the newest gadgets. However, this means that our old devices usually end up in a box at the back of the cupboard or stashed in the bottom drawer.

If you do manage to sell it, it most likely involved a number of hours going back and forth with a potential customer trying to nail down a price.

Avoid all the hassle and sell your secondhand item via North Ladder – a UAE-based platform that, when it comes to old devices, believes ‘if you don’t cash it, you will trash it’.

The auction-driven platform offers the end consumer up to 60 per cent more value for their second-hand device compared to other trade-in programs. That’s great spending money you can use for your next staycation or even a gift for a loved one.

To make it easier for you, NorthLadder will come right to your door to pick up the item.

How simple is the procedure? Well, all it takes is these three steps list below.

Go to the website northladder.com Register the details of the device (phones, laptops, tablets or smartwatch) you want to sell. You will receive an instant price quote and if you accept, go ahead and select ‘home pick up’ or ‘location drop off’. After your device is assessed by the NorthLadder team, you will receive your cash or a new price based on the assessment.

That’s it. It’s that simple.

Mihin Shah, CRO at NorthLadder pointed out that the UAE only recycles one to two per cent of their devices compared to around 25 per cent in the USA. He added that NorthLadder streamlines the process while providing the best value to customers.