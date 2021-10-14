Join us for a special supperclub at Turtle Bay Bar & Grill

There are few greater pleasures in life, than picking up the fresh fragrance of flame-grilled fare on salt sea air. Ok, maybe if it happened whilst we were overlooking the beach of a five-star resort on a desert island, we guess that would actually be better. And if we got to take our bestie, and the whole thing was free — in those unlikely circumstances, we would agree that it might be possible to improve on a timeless classic.

What an incredible stroke of luck then, that all this wishlisting above is essentially the barebones of the next What’s On The Menu? itinerary. For the uninitiated, ‘What’s On The Menus?’ are special evenings of gastronomic galavanting through the kitchen-craft of some of the capital’s top venues.

Turtle power

Our next stop is at Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas’ beautiful Turtle Bay Bar & Grill. We’re extending invites to 20 of our foodie followers (that’s 10 individuals that we’ll select at random and their plus ones). Those that win their seat at the table will get the chance to try a specially curated six-course menu featuring a range of surf, turf and grilled delicacies that have helped make Turtle Bay one of the most coveted restaurants in the capital and the worthy winner of the Middle East’s Luxury Seafood Restaurant gong at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards 2021.

Highlights from this ‘especially for What’s On guests’ menu include a foie gras sumac terrine (ooh la la); poached seabass kiwi meuniere (fish citrus grill but make it 3021); wagyu beef with pan-seared foie gras and potato millefeuille (fancy2); with a lemongrass and kaffir lime crème brulee to finish.

The Turtle Bay Bar & Grill What’s On the Menu? will take place on Wednesday October 27, 2021 from 7pm to 10pm.

RSVP to taran.singh@motivate.ae for your chance to bag an invite.

Images: Provided