Sponsored: Enjoy free-flowing drinks and food with a side of Insta-worthy skyline views…

Fridays are meant for brunching, and now the temperatures are balmy again, it means brunches are going outdoors. If you’re setting your sights on a new contender to add to your list, check out the one at White Dubai. With free-flowing drinks, delicious food and great entertainment, you’re in for a great time.

Traditionally known as a super club, White recently repositioned itself as a stylish restaurant and lounge, with elevated booths and a brand new dining menu. From its position at Meydan, the open-aired venue guarantees you epic views of the Dubai skyline and beyond.

The brunch runs every Friday thereafter from 1pm to 5pm, with an after brunch deal running from 5pm to 8pm. A live DJ will spin the very best of hip hop and RnB, and dancers will take to the stage for White Dubai-worthy performances.

Alongside a selection of chef’s bites, you can enjoy the following drinks packages: unlimited wine and for Dhs275; wine, beer, cocktails and spirits for Dhs375; wine, beer, cocktails, spirits and shisha for Dhs490; or wine, beer, cocktails, spirits and prosecco for Dhs450.

If you’re heading there for a girls-only day, you can get a stellar deal. As well as the chef’s bites, sip on wine, beer and cocktails for Dhs170, or wine, beer, cocktails and shisha for Dhs250. Sorry guys, you can’t join this one.

The party will crank up even further for the after brunch portion of the day with brilliant deals to keep you sipping happy. Between 5pm and 8pm you can opt for: free-flowing wines and beers for Dhs190, wines, beers, spirits and selected cocktails for Dhs250; 50 per cent off food, and 30 per cent off selected bottles of spirits.

White Dubai, Meydan Grandstand Rooftop, Dubai, Fridays, 1pm to 5pm, priced from Dhs275. Tel: (0)5 443 0933. @whitedubai

Images: Provided