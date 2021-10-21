Sponsored: Key ingredients include a new head ‘Iron’ chef and special autumn menu…

When you have a Burj Khalifa address, you immediately set some pretty sky-high standards.

Add to that a GPS location that puts you inside the Armani Hotel Dubai, and there will of course be certain style expectations.

But Armani/Hashi fits its space with typical Yamato precision.

Cast in Iron

The Japanese fine dining restaurant recently recruited a new head chef, worthy of such hallowed kitchen space — Chef Sin Keun Choi, known simply ‘SK’, is a man with an impressive culinary CV.

SK’s cheffing credentials were first sharpened in his native South Korea, and then later in Japan, before moving to Las Vegas where he worked with renowned chef Akira Back. Chef Choi also appeared on and won the Thai version of the international TV competition Iron Chef.

A perfect paring then, for Armani/Hashi which is itself a prestigious award-winning institution.

Catching fall

To celebrate his arrival, Chef SK is kicking off his tenure with a limited-time special menu, available until October 31, under the title ‘A Taste of Autumn’. Talking about the cleverly-crated East Asian feast, Chef Choi said “Autumn in Japan is synonymous with aki matsuri, the fall festival season, when we thank mother nature for a good harvest. I am genuinely thrilled – and thankful – to be able to bring my experience and passion for contemporary Japanese cuisine to Armani/Hashi and to this amazingly diverse city.”

“I believe in preparing a seasonal simple, clean and delicious dishes, which is the essence of Japanese cuisine to create what to create what I call the A Taste of Autumn.”

Dishes on the highly sort after menu include tuna and beluga caviar tartare with sushi crackers; a pickled tomato and seared salmon salad with aji amalio; wagyu beef-stuffed chicken wing, and a delectable pairing of Hokkaido scallops; and beef short ribs and rougie foie gras served with poached egg and black truffle.

In the company of giants

One further reason that now represents the perfect time to come and experience the extravagant gastronomic wonder of Armani/Hashi — is that the terrace season has returned once more.

And what a poetic alfresco space this restaurant has — it’s within safe spectating distance of the fountains and under the forever shadow of the world’s tallest tower.

Seating is limited and this limited menu has been proving popular amongst the city’s sophisticated diners, so booking your visit in advance is essential. Make sure you reserve your table now to avoid disappointment.

Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, A Taste of Autumn menu is available until October 31, 2021. Tel: (04) 888 3666, armanihoteldubai.com

Images: Provided