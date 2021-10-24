Sponsored: All the tricks, treats and privileged seats of Bagatelle’s frightfully good Halloween night…

In addition to its pedigree for plating up celebrated French gastronomy, Bagatelle has also built a reputation for helping Dubai’s revellers paint the town red. It’s a haunt of choice for the city’s vibe tribe with live tablefront entertainment and big chic energy.

Off with our heads

But this Halloween, lock up your Fabergé eggs because the red paint is rising, Bagatelle is putting on full sched-ghoul of wickedly seductive happenings set, appropriately for a fine Parisian restaurant, against the backdrop of the French revolution. Let us eat cake, then as the lights dim let us lose our heads, the ReDvolution is coming, a new world is about to dawn.

Join Bagatelle beyond the barricade on Sunday, October 31, the night we commemorate old Hallow’s Eve. Your soiree will unwind from 8pm until late with an a la carte offering sans cover charge. And don’t forget to put concerted ooh la la into your outfit.

A gallery on plates

The cuisine is of course, as always, fit for a Versailles garden party — with an aristocratic array of dishes including tartare de thon — yellowfin tuna with avocado puree, cucumber & jalapeno salsa, and blood orange dressing; there’s the classic La Tomate — a beef tomato stuffed with homemade fresh ricotta, heirloom cherry tomatoes, black olive granola, tomato consommé and basil vinaigrette; and the hugely popular signature plate, canard à l’orange — tender tranches of duck, alongside chicory marmalade and a Seville orange puree.

ReDvolution per minute

With Bagatelle you can be sure that there will be plenty of moments throughout the night, where the chandelier of fine-dining atmosphere is shattered by the sounds of the resident DJ, and theatrical in-restaurant set pieces.

We the people

But of course, the ReDvolution is about the people, it is led by the people and is for the people — which is why we recommend booking in groups. There’s safety in numbers too remember, vive la ReDvolution…

First floor of The Fairmont Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road, October 31 8pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 354 5035, @bagatelledubai

Images: Provided