Saddle up partners…

Saddle Café has become Dubai’s very own little pocket of Italy having channelled the citrus fruits made famous on the stunning island of Capri.

While most of us have been shielding inside away from the summer heat, Saddle Café reinvented its flagship branch with a complete renovation inside and out in Al Wasl, with an inspired new menu and obligatory lemon trees.

You’ll find branches of Saddle café across the UAE, including Al Khawaneej, Ajman, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and recently at Expo offering one of the best quality speciality coffees, homemade blends of their own crêpes selection, amazing breakfasts and some of the tastiest açaí in town. Their pistachio milkshake is also said to be the first introduced in the Middle East, so definitely also worth a try.

And, over summer, the loyal fanbase continued to grow as customers were given the chance to win one of the three iconic Italian Vespa scooters.

The Dubai spot has also become a social media hit thanks to its postcard-pretty, Capri-inspired renovations.

With summer almost at an end, be sure to visit Saddle’s very own Capri before it’s too late…

Various locations across UAE including Al Wasl, Al Khawaneej, Ajman, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, Sun to Thu 7am to 1am, Fri and Sat 7am to 2am. saddledubai.com

