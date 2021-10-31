fbpx
Win! A Shark Walker experience for two worth Dhs1,240

What's On
Enter now for your chance to experience the thrill of walking with sharks inside the 10-million-litre tank at Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo.

You and your guest will wear an oxygenated helmet that allows you to breathe underwater, as you explore one of the largest suspended aquariums in the world, which is home to over 400 sharks and rays, including the world’s biggest collection of sand tiger sharks.

Best of all, your instructor will film your whole experience using his GoPro, so that you can share your experience with friends and family.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before November 30, 2021 

  • Date Format: MM slash DD slash YYYY

*Please note this competition is no longer valid after November 30, 2021 

