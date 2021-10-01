fbpx
logo icon
search icon
menu button icon
logo icon
search icon
menu icon
logo icon
NEWS
EAT & DRINK
THINGS TO DO
UAE 50
CINEMA
CULTURE
search icon
MORE  more button icon

Win! A stay at Swiss-run Revier Dubai Hotel

Competitions
What's On
Written by:
What's On
2 days ago

One lucky reader will be making their way to the brand new Revier Dubai Hotel in Business Bay next month. Earn bragging rights as one of the first to sample authentic Swiss hospitality in the city at this edgy, cosy and tech-driven hotel. You’ll stay in the hotel’s ‘My Pad’ room with breakfast for two included. 

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before October 31, 2021

  • Date Format: MM slash DD slash YYYY

*Please note this competition is no longer valid after October 31, 2021 

Competitions
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
You can now get a five-year multiple entry UAE visit visa for just Dhs650
6 mega things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: Oct 3 to 6
A huge new JBR venue with five licensed restaurants to open in December
6 fun things to do in Dubai this week: October 3 to 6
First look: Famous Beirut bunker club B018 opens in Media One Hotel
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT