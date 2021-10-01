Win! A stay at Swiss-run Revier Dubai Hotel
One lucky reader will be making their way to the brand new Revier Dubai Hotel in Business Bay next month. Earn bragging rights as one of the first to sample authentic Swiss hospitality in the city at this edgy, cosy and tech-driven hotel. You’ll stay in the hotel’s ‘My Pad’ room with breakfast for two included.
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before October 31, 2021
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after October 31, 2021
