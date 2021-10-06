fbpx
Win! A two-night staycation at InterContinental Abu Dhabi

News
What's On
Written by:
What's On
10 hours ago

We’ve teamed up with InterContinental Abu Dhabi to give one lucky reader and a guest the chance to experience a two-night stay at one of its stunning marina view rooms. You’ll also have a full buffet breakfast, dinner at one of the hotel’s award-winning restaurants, and complimentary access to the Bayshore Beach Club included with your stay. T&Cs apply.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before October 31, 2021

  • Date Format: MM slash DD slash YYYY

*Please note this competition is no longer valid after October 31, 2021 

News
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT