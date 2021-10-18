Win at Monday with unlimited sushi and an open bar at this chic soiree spot

Sponsored: Maki-ing the start of your week feel like the end…

There’s no such thing as ‘a case of the Mondays’ if you’re out there living your best life, and with its alfresco terrace and canalside location — Seven Sisters is perfectly poised to help you do exactly that.

Take for example, their sophisticated Monday night ‘unlimited sushi’ event, which lets you pair that pearl of Asian cuisine with bottomless drinks for just Dhs195. Those that like a taste of the highlife can upgrade their experience yet further, with the bubbles and sushi package for Dhs270.

It’s flexible of course, Seven Sisters seeks to ensure its guests can enjoy the elegant affair at their leisure. Choose between a post-sundown, party-starting session from 8pm to 10pm, or a 10pm to midnight sitting — a popular pick for the city’s trend-setting nightlife tribe.

What’s On the menu?

Discerning sushi fans can lock chopsticks around a connoisseur’s collection of maki and sushi rolls, including California avocado and seasoned crab combos, spicy tuna maki with fresh yellow fin and yuzo tobiko sauce, there are vegetarian blends, prawn tempura rolls, salmon and avocado, and more.

Your evening’s entertainment comes in the form a live deck-selecta, the venue’s resident DJ will be dishing up a setlist of laidback seductive beats, against the starlit backdrop of Dubai Water Canal.

The elegant design touches flow through into the recently renovated interiors too, botanical themes emerge in the emerald-toned lounge area, through to the jade greens of fresh statement foliage; the hem-work of wood paneling; all framed by subtle accents of Mayan gold pushing through the canopy.

And with places limited, guests are encouraged to book their evening in advance.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Mondays 8pm to 10pm or 10pm to 12am, from Dhs195. @sevensistersdubai