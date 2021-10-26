fbpx
logo icon
search icon
menu button icon
logo icon
search icon
menu icon
logo icon
NEWS
EAT & DRINK
THINGS TO DO
UAE 50
CINEMA
CULTURE
search icon
MORE  more button icon

Win! Tickets to the UAE Vine Festival worth Dhs1,190

Competitions
What's On
Written by:
What's On
1 hour ago

Enter this competition for a chance to win two Riedel Vitis handmade crystal Champagne glasses from Truebell worth Dhs300 plus two tickets to the Constance Halaveli Maldives Premium Beach Wine Tasting (November 20) worth Dhs1,190.

vine festival

Taking place at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, you and your plus one will get to watch the sunset with your toes in the sand while indulging in canapes and sampling premium wines from around the world.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before November 1, 2021

  • Date Format: MM slash DD slash YYYY

*Please note this competition is no longer valid after November 1, 2021 

Competitions
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
Win! Tickets to the UAE Vine Festival worth Dhs1,190
10 wine tasting experiences to look out for at the UAE Vine Festival
Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama are performing at Expo 2020 Dubai in November
Miami Beach-inspired luxury resort Th8 Palm is opening in November
Watch your next film under the stars as outdoor cinemas return to Dubai
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT