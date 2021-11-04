4 of Dubai's incredible infinity skypools that you need to visit

Level up your Instagram game…

With almost year-round sunshine, blue skies and towering skyscrapers, there is nowhere quite like Dubai for an infinity skypool. They’re really having their moment in the last couple of years, with spectacular new ones for us to visit. If you’ve got friends in town or you just want an extra-luxe pool day, there are plenty of pinch-me moments coming your way.

Aura Skypool

Aura Skypool Lounge, a 360-degree infinity pool on the 50th floor of Palm Tower, opened on Monday November 15, and it’s already booked out until the end of December. The 210-metre high attraction features a pool in which you can swim around the entire venue, without any obstructions. Whether you want sun or shade this spot offers it all, as well as views of every angle of the city, including Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai.

Aura SkyPool Lounge, 50th Floor, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to sunset, from Dhs170. auraskypool.com

Address Beach Resort

The ‘world’s highest infinity pool’ at Address Beach Resort is found 77-storeys high in the sky. It shows off spectacular views of Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf, as well as Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai. It has proved a massive hit since it opened, however it is only accessible to guests of the Address Beach Resort hotel – so what better excuse to book a staycation? As well as luxe beach cabanas spilling out onto the decking overlooking the pool, the 77th floor is also home to Zeta Seventy Seven, a chic pan-Asian restaurant.

Address Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Address Sky View

You’ll find the stunning infinity pool at Address Sky Views on the 54th floor of the hotel. It sits just outside to the left of endlessly popular restaurant Ce La Vi, and offers incredible views of Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa glimmering in the sunshine. The pool is for in-house guests only, so book yourself that long-awaited staycation.

Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (0)4 873 8888. addresshotels.com

SLS Dubai

If you’re happy to brave the heat and are looking for a spectacular spot to top up your tan this week, check out SLS Dubai with views galore from the 75th storey infinity pool. There’s not one, but two record breaking infinity pools that overlook the Dubai skyline, including an unobstructed view of Burj Khalifa. The pool is open to non-guests only on weekdays. Entry is Dhs500, which is fully redeemable on food and beverages.