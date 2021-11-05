Sponsored: Watch the game, meet the players, enjoy time with the family and more…

Mubadala World Tennis Championship is returning to Abu Dhabi this December from Thursday, December 16 to 18, 2021 at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi.

Here are 5 reasons why you need to visit.

The smashing action on the courts

Some of the capital tennis players will be descending to Abu Dhabi to battle it out for the coveted trophy in a series of elimination matches.

The players announced thus far include Rafael Nadal, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov in a series of elimination matches. The final player is yet to be announced.

They will be joined by US Open women’s champion, Emma Raducanu, who will be taking on Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner Belinda Bencic.

Tennis Village

Intro-‘deuce’ yourself to the players

Apart from catching your favourite tennis star on the courts, there are a number of opportunities available to meet the players in person.

There’s even the opportunity to interact with the players in a safe environment.

Additionally, there are player clinics where you can gain tips on how to improve your game and learn from some of the top tennis players in the world. Want to see more action from your favourite star? Catch the player’s practice sessions.

The activation and games stands

Being a family-friendly event, there’s are plenty of things the whole family can enjoy. A number of fun interactive activities, games and prizes await.

The ace food

Those looking for sustenance can enjoy a wide range of food and beverage offerings at the Tennis Village. Hungry fans can look forward to visiting a number of food trucks and tents offering up a number of dishes to satisfy any craving.

Look out for the Rixos chefs putting on a live cooking show on stage.

Shopping

Want to take home a little memory with you of the smashing good time you had? Visit the Merchandise and Retail Outlet where you can pick up some tennis memorabilia.

Ticket information

Tickets, starting from Dhs100 for adults and Dhs50 for children, are available from ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE.

The MWTC takes place at International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, in Abu Dhabi from December 16 to 18, from Dhs100. Tickets: ticketmaster.ae

Images: Mubadala World Tennis Championship