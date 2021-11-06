By the end of this week, Christmas will be just a month away…

2021 might be vanishing before our very eyes but there’s still a lot more to come. We’ve got the F1, the Golden Jubilee. the opening of Yas Bay and all those amazing restaurants, we have the Mubadala tennis, the Mother of the Nation festival and *breathes* all this lovely stuff too…

Sunday, November 21

The height of sophistication

31 Bar and Lounge is a sophisticated new rooftop hang spot at Grand Millennium Al Wahda offering 360º panoramic views of our mesmeric city. Enjoy lounge bites, a huge menu of craft mixology and shisha whilst relaxing in luxury, high above the frantic ballet of lights below. Their Sunday sushi deal nets you a sushi platter with two glasses of grape for just Dhs170.

Grand Millennium Al Wahda Hotel, floor 31, Hazza Bin Zayed Street Al Wahda Complex, 5pm to 2am. Tel: (02) 495 3916, @31barandlounge

Doesn’t matter what’s waiting on the other side, it’s the Clymb

To celebrate their second birthday the capital’s hub for the war on gravity, Clymb is offering a combo package with sky-high inclusions at freefall prices. Enjoy a First Time Flyer experience in the record-breaking sky dive tunnel and access to three indoor climbing walls all for just Dhs260.

Clymb, Yas Mall (by Ferrari World entrance), Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sunday to Thursday 11am to 9pm, Friday and Saturday noon to 11pm. Tel: (600) 511115, clymbabudhabi.com

Monday, November 22

Feeders of the lost shark

Recently opened homage to the life aquatic, The National Aquarium is full of salt water surprises. Take for example, their range of marine life meet and greets — you can have an ‘Ocean Encounter’, feeding sharks measuring up to two metres in length for just Dhs180. And that price includes access to the ‘Aquarium Journey’.

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, Al Qana, Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 418 6666. thenationalaquarium.ae

Tuesday, November 23

An ‘either oar’ situation

Sea Hawk offers guided kayak tours through some pretty cool locales, but their two-hour trip through the Eastern Mangrove National Park — is possibly their most chill-filled. Navigate through the calming surrounds of the mangrove forest, led by a kind who’s on hand to dish out nuggets of mangrove wisdom as well as prevent you from getting lost in the botanical maze. The price of your trip includes gear rental, water, a fruit salad and a place to clean yourself up after your adventure.

Eastern Mangrove Promenade, Al Salam Street,Sheikh Zayed, Daily trips; 6.30am, 8am, 9.30am and 4.30pm, Dhs168. Tel: (02) 673 6688, sea-hawk.ae

Wednesday, November 24

Drawing conclusions

Whether you’re a seasoned scribbler or someone that struggles to keep it between the lines, ‘Drawing at the Museum’ invites art enthusiasts on a short sketching tour of the museum. Held every Wednesday and lead by the Museum Educator you’ll learn insider skills, artistic trickery and see a different side to this world-class museum. It’s currently going for a song too, get into this Wednesday’s class at a cost of just Dhs50 (which includes the admission ticket).

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, every Wed 4.30pm to 6.30pm, Dhs57. Tel: (02) 6736 688. louvreabudhabi.ae

Moving the Erth

Sure Etizan the colossal fitness complex at hotel Erth (formally known as the Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel) does not qualify as boutique. The recreational hub is legitimately stacked with an Olympic range of sporting activities including a 3,500 sqm gym, tennis courts, multiple football pitches (including a fully FIFA-certified 11-a-side pitch), a boxing studio, martial arts space, an eight-lane-indoor-tournament-spec pool, facilities for gymnastics, aerobics, squash, bowling, track and field, volleyball, basketball, shooting and Jiu Jitsu. But something they do offer a more bijoux racket in, is everybody’s fave new court sport — padel tennis, with rental from Dhs240.

Erth, Khor Al Maqta, gym day passes from Dhs151, padel court rental from Dhs240, football pitch rental from Dhs504. Tel: (02) 497 5229, Etizan.ae

