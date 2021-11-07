The road map to a brighter weekend…

This weekend right here, is a little patch of calm before the raging tempest of what comes next. Before Golden Jubilee celebrations; before the F1 and Yasalam After-Race Concerts; Mubadala Tennis; Mother of The Nation festival, Futr World festival and VidCon; before the fireworks and all the festive markets, turkey dinners, and NYE galas; the opening of Yas Bay and Al Qana. Use this weekend as a springboard into the glorious, swirling chaos of the 2021 finale

Thursday, November 25

Let’s talk turkey

Hamilton’s Gastropub, at Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas is hosting a special Thanks Giving dinner this Thursday. Head along if you’re a fan of turkey with ALL the trimmings. These festive eats are supplimented by big beats in part courtesy of a live performance from singer Rudo Bass.

Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, soft Dhs325, house Dhs450. @saadiyatrotana

Sale away

There’s an up to 90 per cent off sale at Aldar’s Abu Dhabi malls this weekend. This huge three day super sale will stretch across more than 400 stores in Yas Mall, WTC Abu Dhabi (WTCAD) and Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain.

Thu November 25 to Sat 27.

Friday, November 26

Fighting fit

Aussie-born cult fitness brand F45 has a reputation for fierce but fair workouts, with dramatic conditioning results. The classes combine a mixture of HIIT sessions, functional training (which is where the ‘F’ comes from in the name), circuit training and a cool-down period where you lock your trainer in the eyes and mouth obscenities at them. Though that last part is entirely optional. Each 45 minute class is designed to burn fat, build muscle, improve functional form, torch up to 1,000 calories, make you sweat through your eyeballs and dry wretch over a bin, at least the first time. There’s no doubt that this outfit changes lives, it physically vibrates with positivity and community, it gets results fast and comes with a three-day free trial.

Zayed Sports City, Main Football Stadium, Dhs105 per class, unlimited month pass for Dhs1,100, discounts for multi-month purchases. Tel: (056) 332 3113, F45_training_zayedsportscity

Best of the west

Unwinding across a long and luxurious 1pm to 5pm grazing window every Friday, West Bay’s new Friday brunch is pairing privileged Gulf backdrops with culinary mic drops, starting at Dhs325. The menu carries through with West Bay’s commitment to putting its big international gastro-noms, where your mouth is — starters include octopus, burrata, oysters, duck confit croquettes, mushroom and truffle arancini, tacos and sushi. Mains are served directly to your table and involve a big collection of grilled prime meat, miso salmon and seafood; authentic British fish and chips with tartar sauce and lemon veggies; there are vegetarian and vegan options too, mushroom and saffron risotto; and porcini mushroom rigatoni arabiata.

West Bay Lounge at West Bay Abu Dhabi, Corniche Rd, Al Bateen, Fri 1pm to 5pm, Dhs325 for soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 bubbles. Tel: (02) 692 4375, @westbayabudhabi

Neigbour hoods

You’ll find brand new soiree spot, Hoods at Villaggio Hotel & Resort. The interiors have that sort of jazz club swag to them and the venue’s menu features international classics as well as lighter chic bar bites. There are daily deals and a Friday brunch with a house beverage package for just Dhs210.

Villaggio Hotel & Resort, Al Nahyan, open daily midday to 3am. Tel: (02) 555 6511, @hoodsrestaurant

Saturday, November 27

Lotus entertain you

Recently resurrected Thai restaurant, Silk and Spice has launched a special four-course ‘Lotus’ menu and its filled with fire and spice and all things nice. The aromatic offering lets you choose your starter, soup, main and a dessert for Dhs195 (or for Dhs295 including red grape pairings). The perfect way to ‘Thai-out’ this brilliant new addition to the UAE’s Asian food scene.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche Road East, from Dhs195. (02) 813 7777, @sofitelabudhabicorniche

The inside story

We just stumbled across a very exciting Abu Dhabi Culinary Season mall-based promotion, called Trademark Story. Here, again to celebrate year of the 50th, select restaurants in the participating malls listed below, will be offering one of the chef’s signature dishes for just Dhs50. Valid until December 9. Abu Dhabi Mall; Al Ain Mall; Al Jimi Mall; Al Wahda Mall; Bawabat Al Sharq Mall; Bawadi Mall; Deerfields Mall; Hili Mall; Khalidyah Mall; Marina Mall; Mazyad Mall; Mushrif Mall; My City Centre; Masdar; Ruwais Mall; The Galleria; WTC Mall; and Yas Mall.

