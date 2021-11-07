Sponsored: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…

Fairmont The Palm is offering a number of ways for guests to have a holly-jolly Christmas at its Arabian-style sanctuary. From the lighting of the Christmas tree to a festive afternoon tea and much more, here’s how Fairmont The Palm is celebrating the festive season this year.

Event

The festivities begin with a tree lighting ceremony on December 9 at the hotel’s lobby where you can meet Santa, enjoy live entertainment and stand the chance to walk away with some cool gifts. Book yourself in for the festive afternoon tea at Mashrabiya Lounge from 3pm to 6pm for Dhs190 to secure a good spot for the tree lighting.

Food and beverage offerings

Let Fairmont The Palm’s culinary team handle the cooking for your festive turkey takeaway. It comes with all the trimmings you can enjoy with loved ones for just Dhs570. There’s a honey roast ham also available. Book at least 72-hours in advance. Pick up your offer at the Delicacy Café in the hotel’s lobby. Available until January 8, 2022.

If afternoon tea is what you want, this offering at Mashrabiya Lounge offers a festive twist on the tradition with sweet and savoury treats with loose-leaf teas or homemade hot chocolate. Available daily from December 7 to January 8, 2022 for Dhs185 per person.

Christmas Eve

Come Christmas Eve, opt for a Churrasco experience at Frevo. There’s salads, turkey and a selection of Brazilian holiday desserts available for Dhs595 with house drinks. For soft drinks, it’s Dhs365 and for little ones between the ages of six and 12, it’s Dhs165.

If you prefer a themed buffet, Flow Kitchen is offering special delicacies for Dhs395 per person with house drinks. It’s Dhs195 for the soft package and its Dhs100 for little ones ages six to 12.

Seekers of bold Asian flavours can skip to Ba Boldly Asian where an a la carte menu featuring flavours from the playful streets of China, Japan, Taiwan, and Korea awaits. It runs from 6pm to 11pm. Stick around for the after-party which runs until 2am for Dhs100 per person with one house beverage.

Christmas Day

For brunch fans, Flow Kitchen is offering one with a festive twist featuring turkey, a selection of roasts and live entertainment. Santa will come to visit the little ones and enjoy activities at the Falcons Kids’ Club (advance bookings required). The brunch runs from 12.30pm to 3.30pm and prices start from Dhs595 for the soft package.

For more info, visit the festive brochure here.

Fairmont the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 457 3457 or email palm.dining@fairmont.com, fairmont.com