We’re certain Owen Wilson would approve of our plans this weekend…

Consider this our playlist for a wow weekend, we’ve lined up floor-filling dinners, climactic synths and savage (price) drops, alongside smooth grooves to see the weekend out.

Thursday, November 4

What’s On at the cinema this week?

Hit Netflix series, The Crown has proved beyond any reasonable doubt, that we ‘the viewing public’ love a little nose around in the dramatised private lives of the British royal family. And the regal voyuer stories don’t get more emotive than that of Diana, Princess of Wales (/hearts). In Spencer (out Thursday, November 4) Kirsten Stewart takes on what could be a career-defining role here (in fact the noise out of the Venice Film Festival is that it will almost certainly lead to a first Oscar nom for Stewart), the ill-fated ‘commoner’ that married into the aristocracy, weathering tabloid rumors of affairs and impropriety, and who ultimately met a tragic and untimely death. This film, written by Steven ‘Peaky Blinders’ Knight, focuses on the events that occur in the 1991 Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, a pivotal ‘make or break’ moment in the lives of those concerned. Our pick for top lip-biting ‘no they didn’t’ moment in the trailer: “will they kill me, do you think?”

Tickets: Book now

Whose house? Fun’s house

Bingo Loco is all about wild times and dope rhymes, and occasionally… A little bit of bingo. This UAE outpost of the global phenomenon is being held at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi and is now up to full capacity (with negative PCR tests required for entry within 96 hours). There are still a few tickets left for this legendary event, get yours on the bingo-loco.com website.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Al Muroor Road, doors open 6am, first game 8pm Dhs200 (includes welcome drink). bingo-loco.com

Compliments to the chefs

Some of the city’s top restaurants have signed up for a new round of Chef’s Table. A central ingredient of Abu Dhabi Culinary Season’s recipe for success, the format sees select capital kitchens assembling limited time three and four-course menus for deliciously accessible prices. These special cur-eat-ed kitchen talent tours will be available across the emirate until November 27, 2021. This time around, we’re getting fine-dining gasro-noms from 20 restaurants including Gallic newcomer, Raclette; seafront boho spot, Buddha-Bar Beach; masters of Latin flavour, Coya and Vakava; Parisian flair at LPM and Fouquet’s; there’s innovative Indian cuisine at Punjab Grill and Martabaan; modern Chinese masterpieces at Hakkasan; Levantine treasures at Li Beirut; all the Japanese umami from the kitchens of Tori No Su and Niri; a healthy dollop of Italian swagger via Sole; and more.

You can find a full list of participating eateries on the abudhabiculinary.ae website. Prices range from Dhs255 to Dhs420.

Friday, November 5

Artist’s impressions

Locally based artist Calixte is presenting a collection of her powerful brushstrokes at Etihad Modern Art Gallery in November. You’ll get to see works like this one above, ‘Hopiness’; Wisdom; Faces; and Introspection. Calixte describes this exhibition of 40 paintings as one that is “reflecting the inner exploration in front of a change of life”. The expression, storytelling, and mesmeric colour play make this an unmissable visit for the capital’s culturally literate.

Al Bateen, open daily 10am to 10pm (closed Fri) open from 6pm Thu Nov 4 until Nov 27, free. Tel: (02) 761 8080, etihadmodernart.com

A formula for brunching success

Known for its exquisite Yas Marina views and full-throttle F1 parties, this popular little spot has sophistication sewn into its genes. And with the outdoor terrace open once more, now is the time to experience the venue in its purest, most elegant form. The modern, international Friday brunch is pretty good value too, with packages starting at Dhs190. Out out? The after brunch package includes three hours of free-flowing house sips for Dhs150

Yas Marina, Yas Island, open Tue to Thu and Sat to Sun 6pm to 3.30am, Fri midday to 3.30am, closed Monday. Tel: (055) 160 5636, yasmarina.ae

Super Troupe

The UK’s no.1 Abba tribute act is headed for the new Theatre by Erth in Abu Dhabi. Fans of the Euro-pop quartet (and let’s face it, pretending you don’t like them is a joyless, vapid existence) are invited to ‘take a chance’ on what could be a great night out with sing-a-long classics. If you’re thinking Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Those tickets, the good news is you can buy them now at Platinumlist for performances between November 3 and 5. And they’re actually not all that much Money! Money! Money! There are limited seats left, get yours now before other bookers ‘take it all’.

Theatre by Erth, Khor Al Maqta, November 3 to 5. Tickets are priced from Dhs135 and are available via Platinumlist.

Saturday, November 6

Festive theme

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s ‘Winter on Italian Street’ is back this weekend, partly to celebrate the parks 11th birthday and partly to shake us jarringly into the realisation that Christmas is a little over seven weeks *screams inside* away. Special festive activities (in addition to the many record-breaking thrill rides, elsewhere in the park) include Tees Mini Golf, Holly Jolly Craft, the Gingerbread Factory, and live performances from the Candy-Cane Cabaret and Jingle Bell Rock Band.

Yas Island, Tue to Sat midday to 8pm, closed Sun and Mon, adult tickets from Dsh295. ferrariworldabudhabi.com

From the Jump

Leap into the trampoline-fuelled fun of the Bounce pop-up at Umm Al Emarat Park. It’s wildly good value too, with entry from just Dhs30 (in addition to the Dhs10 park entry) for 15 minutes. You can get a 30 minute pass for Dhs50 or if you want to truly test the physical limits of leg day, you can opt for the Dhs80 one hour pass. Visitors to the Bounce park will find a challenging climbing wall, a ‘giant fluffy cloud of air’, a free jump court and more all overseen by a Bounce Progression Master, and expert team of gym-nicians.

Entry into the park is charged at Dhs10, and is open 8am to midnight, you can buy Bounce passes at the entrance. ummalemaratpark.ae

Images: Getty/Provided