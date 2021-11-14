All the family fun to be had at the Emirates Dubai 7s

From mini organic farms and ball pits to go-karting tracks and more, here’s what’s happening in the Kids’ Zone at the Emirates Dubai 7s…

Going to any festival with your family is all about keeping the little ones happy. Thankfully, the Emirates Dubai 7s – taking place from December 2 to 4 – augment their sports matches and music attractions with heaps of children’s activities. Don’t forget: Under 12s get in for free – you just need to register them first online.

Here’s our pick of this year’s best family-friendly activities across the Emirates Dubai 7s site – presented by Zurich Life Insurance – to look out for…

Soft play paradise

For the really little ones, there’s a dedicated soft play area with foam mats, ball pits, cushioned climbing frames and more. There’s also a crèche for parents who want to leave their kids for a while to concentrate on the rugby.

A-maze-ing activities

Let them get lost in a huge inflatable obstacle course and maze, race their pals at the go kart track or enjoy a movie at the outdoor movie theatre. You’ll also find bouncy castles, a massive doodle wall, face painting, and circus performers demonstrating their skills. Budding sport stars can even practice their rugby, football and golf skills in a variety of games, challenges and tests.

Drum roll, please

Make as much noise as you like at a drumming ensemble in the kids’ zone where everyone’s encouraged to channel their inner Travis Barker.

Hands-on fun at the mini organic farm

Look out for the mini organic farm where little ones can become young farmers getting to help out with a range of ‘farm life’ chores. They’ll collect eggs, check fences, feed animals, and help out in the garden planting, weeding and harvesting. They’ll learn where food really comes from, and find out about natural remedies, sustainability and ethical farm practices.