All the family fun to be had at the Emirates Dubai 7s
From mini organic farms and ball pits to go-karting tracks and more, here’s what’s happening in the Kids’ Zone at the Emirates Dubai 7s…
Going to any festival with your family is all about keeping the little ones happy. Thankfully, the Emirates Dubai 7s – taking place from December 2 to 4 – augment their sports matches and music attractions with heaps of children’s activities. Don’t forget: Under 12s get in for free – you just need to register them first online.
Here’s our pick of this year’s best family-friendly activities across the Emirates Dubai 7s site – presented by Zurich Life Insurance – to look out for…
Soft play paradise
For the really little ones, there’s a dedicated soft play area with foam mats, ball pits, cushioned climbing frames and more. There’s also a crèche for parents who want to leave their kids for a while to concentrate on the rugby.
A-maze-ing activities
Let them get lost in a huge inflatable obstacle course and maze, race their pals at the go kart track or enjoy a movie at the outdoor movie theatre. You’ll also find bouncy castles, a massive doodle wall, face painting, and circus performers demonstrating their skills. Budding sport stars can even practice their rugby, football and golf skills in a variety of games, challenges and tests.
Drum roll, please
Make as much noise as you like at a drumming ensemble in the kids’ zone where everyone’s encouraged to channel their inner Travis Barker.
Hands-on fun at the mini organic farm
Look out for the mini organic farm where little ones can become young farmers getting to help out with a range of ‘farm life’ chores. They’ll collect eggs, check fences, feed animals, and help out in the garden planting, weeding and harvesting. They’ll learn where food really comes from, and find out about natural remedies, sustainability and ethical farm practices.
Become a Planet Hero
Speaking of all things sustainable, at the Zurich Sustainability Zone, children will learn easy ways to reduce, reuse and recycle in their everyday lives. By becoming Planet Heroes, kids will get to roll up their little sleeves and help recycle rubbish, earning them a sustainability champion t-shirt for their hard work.
Tickets, tickets, tickets
Single-day admission (Thursday, Dec 2)
Price: FREE
Enjoy the location and invitational sports across the festival site. You’ll need to register for a Thursday ticket via tickets.dubairugby7s.com
Single-day admission (Friday, Dec 3)
Price: Dhs400; free for under 12s (pre-registration required)
The big day. Get ready for a bigger, better and bolder Dubai 7s with new experiences, three music stages and more. Single-day tickets are limited.
Single-day admission (Saturday, Dec 4)
Price: Dhs375; free for under 12s (pre-registration required)
The final day. See who lifts the famous trophy and party after the final whistle with tribute band Red Not Chilli Peppers. Single-day tickets are limited.
Weekend general admission
Price: Dhs475; Dhs100 children 12 to 14 years; free for under 12s (pre-registration required)
The most popular ticket option and the cheapest ever weekend ticket offer, allowing you access to the full festival.
Weekend reserved seating
Price: Dhs575; children over three require a ticket
Dedicated reserved seating in the South Stand, which is a good option for groups.
The Hangar VIP *NEW*
Price: Dhs3,250
This new experiential hospitality concept as part of the VIP experience offers grandstand, prime view seating, all-inclusive food, free-flowing drinks until 8pm, access to The Hangar Garden with jumbo screens and more.
Buy your tickets via tickets.dubairugby7s.com