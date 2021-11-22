Sponsored: La Ville is committed to helping you enjoy the great outdoors…

Through dedicated research and the self-sacrifice of going out and having a great time every night of the week, we reckon we’ve cracked the formula for a memorable Dubai night out, and it’s alluringly simple.

It’s all about mixing up those autumnal temps with alfresco revelling, the option of live tunes and cheeky discounts on banging beverage and food options, all set in the lap of laidback luxury, amongst the glowing embers of great company.

Conveniently, you’ll find most of these elements in the idyllic courtyard quarters of La Ville Hotel & Suites. The company is down to you though, make good choices.

Soundcheck

Thursday and Friday evenings are all about the unplugged unwind at La Ville with venues Chival and Grapeskin offering a privileged perch to soak up acoustic musings in sophisticated surrounds. Going down beneath the glow of the fairy lights between 8pm and 11pm, these rhythmical weekend feels make the perfect backdrop to mate nights as well as date nights.

The Grapest. Of. All. Time.

The hugely popular wine sampling fiesta, Grapeskin Fest has returned to La Ville with two upcoming dates to pour into your diary. On November 26 and (a special festive edition on) December 17, pit your palate against blind tasting challenges, tour through a wine menu comprised of more than 50 international vine varieties, and find a veritable homage to fromage with special pairing platters of cheese and delectable charcuterie nibbles.

Brekkie-ing news

The tranquil terrace vibes aren’t just for after-dark enjoyment, you can dine in and bliss out at Chival’s ‘Unlimited and All-Day Weekend Breakfast’, as the name suggests, across a leisurely 7am to 4pm Friday and Saturday time slot. There you can tuck into the umami concerto of a ‘full English; sample some of City Walk’s fluffiest waffles; eat, pause, reload on plates of eggs benedict and a range of healthy, light bites and juices. Just Dhs125 for all you can eat.

Countdown to lunch

Chival’s outrageously strong new two-course business lunch menu also deserves a special mention. Enjoy dishes such as Middle Eastern falafel salad; healthy chicken and coconut soup; a ‘Beyond Meat’ burger; grilled miso-honey baby chicken; and seared salmon with options to finish on passionfruit tart or poached pear, all for just Dhs75 between midday and 4pm from Sunday to Thursday.

Courtyard of La Ville Hotel & Suites. Tel: (04) 403 3111, livelaville.com/the-grapeskin-fest

