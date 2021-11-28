Sponsored: Opa Dubai’s New Year’s Eve will be one to remember…

Shake up your New Year’s Eve plans this year with some plate-smashing antics at the one and only Opa Dubai. Unapologetically Greek, even on the biggest night of the year, guests can expect an authentic experience from start to finish.

Pulling out all the stops, Opa Dubai will provide an evening of unique entertainment, from Zorba dances to live portrait drawings on Greek plates (try not to smash that one though).

With the DJ providing the soundtrack to an awesome night, that just leaves the kitchen to cook up a taste sensation. The normal Opa a la carte food and drinks menu will be available on December 31, with no minimum spend required.

Opa classics include a selection of gourmet dips and salads, such as the popular tzatziki dip and roasted red pepper dip. For mains, check out the lobster orzo, or a chicken kontosouvli, which has been slow-roasted to perfection over an open charcoal pit.

Desserts include armenoville, semi-frozen vanilla mousse with raspberries or a traditional Greek baklava with an Opa twist.

From Greek flavours to Greek hospitality, the traditional musical acts and entertainment will transport you to a Grecian escape this New Year’s Eve. Orders will be made a la carte on the night including the beverages. Email reservations@opadubai.com for details.

Opa Dubai, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, December 31, 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 357 0557. opadubai.com

Images: Provided