In Dubai we are used to some pretty spectacular feats, from record-breaking buildings to spectacular visual shows. In celebration of the UAE National Day on December 2, there was a huge balloon display at the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool, at Address Beach Resort.

The hotel partnered with female-led homegrown business, Ineza, to create the spectacular arrangement. Found in the pool, which is 77-storeys high, the 1,000-piece balloon artwork mural spans 60 sq. meters and consists of the UAE flag, along with ‘Year of the 50th’ spelled out in white.

It took eight hours to assemble and there is a big focus on eco-friendliness. The balloons are biodegradable; they decompose at the rate of an oak leaf and are a more sustainable alternative. The hotel captured some incredible shots, but unfortunately you won’t be able to see the display for yourself as it is not open to the public.

Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 879 8888. addresshotels.com @addressbeachresort

Ineza: ineza.ae @ineza_ae

Images: Provided