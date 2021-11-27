Sponsored: This popular mall is all set to celebrate a very important day…

Dubai Festival City Mall is all set to celebrate the UAE’s 50th National Day with a host of family-friendly activities.

The celebrations at the popular mall kick off on November 26 and will run until November 30 with banging activities planned for December 2, too. The best news is, it’s all for free.

Visitors can learn and be entertained by UAE’s traditions including Emirati Al Aala performances, traditional Al-Razfa (a combination of poetry), interact with a falcon (the UAE’s national bird and symbol of strength and heritage). Keep alert for the roaming entertainment at the mall.

Little ones will have plenty of fun as well with a slew of children’s activities available including a themed arts and crafts section.

On the big day itself on December 2, visitors will be able to see a drummers’ parade, UAE sway-pole acts. For fans of Arabic music, there’s a special performance by Emirati singer Rashed Al Nuaimi, singing the UAE National Anthem. Following this, there will be a choreographed Imagine and firework show at 8pm and 10pm.

For you shoppers, there is a promotion at the mall where you stand a chance to win back 50 per cent of your spend back in a raffle draw. To enter, spend Dhs1,000 or more. It runs from November 28 to December 2.

If you are heading over to check out the celebrations, head to Ripe by the Bay which runs from 4pm to 10pm where you will find more spots to dine, more entertainment, shopping opportunities and more.

Commenting on the celebrations, Genevieve Colaco, Regional General Manager, Marketing & Customer Experience, Al-Futtaim Malls, said, ‘This year is truly a milestone and we’ve raised the bar when it comes to elevating the experience for those who will be joining us.’

For more information, visit dubaifestivalcitymall.com

Images: Dubai Festival City Mall