There’s also 50 per cent off adult fares for children…

If you’re looking to book a trip to paradise, fly home for Christmas or visit that city you always wanted to, there’s never been a better time. Emirates has just announced a flash sale on flights to over 120 cities across the world, with fares starting from Dhs1,395.

The sale is in celebration of the UAE’s 50th year (the Golden Jubilee), and National Day, which takes place on December 2, 2021. Not only can you avail massive discounts on flights to some of the world’s hottest destinations, if you’re travelling with little ones, you can enjoy an exclusive 50 per cent off adults’ fairs for children.

The offer is valid for bookings made from today until 5 December 2021, for travel until 15 June 2022.

There are even more discounts to be had. If you book your holiday package with Emirates Holidays, you’ll receive a further 50 per cent off hotel stays. Fares stat from Dhs2,659 per person.

Here are just some of the brilliant deals…

London from Dhs2,195 in Economy Class and Dhs11,255 in Business Class

Bangkok from Dhs2,045 in Economy Class and Dhs8,555 in Business Class

Kuwait from Dhs1,395 in Economy Class and Dhs6,995 in Business Class

New York from Dhs3,195 in Economy Class and Dhs14,555 in Business Class

Mauritius from Dhs4,145 in Economy Class and Dhs11,555 in Business Class

According to Emirates, customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel restrictions in their country of origin and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination. For more information on the latest COVID-19 travel and testing requirements for Dubai, visit: emirates.com

Book yours here.

Images: Emirates