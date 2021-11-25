Sponsored: Celebrate Christmas at Hanami in true Japanese fashion…

Christmas is a time to come together and celebrate with your nearest and dearest. It’s not just about Christmas Day either, and cool Japanese restaurant Hanami is throwing a Christmas Eve night brunch. There will be a five-course meal, free-flowing drinks, a DJ and live entertainment.

Not forgetting the fabulous views – you’ll find Hanami on the 15th floor of Andaz, The Palm, where it offers 360° vistas of the city glittering against the velvety night sky. The view from the terrace captures Burj Al Arab and the Arabian Sea, as well as The Palm and Dubai Marina.

The Christmas Eve brunch will take place on December 24, running from 7pm to 11pm, and it’s priced at Dhs399 for unlimited soft drinks and Dhs550 for house beverages. If you want to come early, happy hour runs from 5pm to 7pm, with selected beverages offered at two-for-one.

On the menu, you’ll find some interesting Japanese takes on a traditional festive dinner. The first course includes kimchi edamame, baby gem salad and salmon carpaccio. Course two includes California maki roll and a chicken katsu sando. This is followed up with ebi gyoza and spicy crispy beef.

For mains, choose between pan-seared turkey roulade, enoki mushroom with teriyaki gochujang sauce, grilled jumbo prawn with red chili pepper truffle udon noodles, or teppanyaki asparagus with citrus miso grilled sweetcorn with ras el hanout butter. Desserts include sakura bomb, chocolate mousse shell, berry mellows, Christmas sakura trees and more.

Hanami brings you serious Tokyo vibes. The dimly lit space is adorned with geisha-style murals, quirky neon signs and sculptural lights designed to resemble cherry blossom trees. The seats inside capitalise on those wow-worthy views, too, with tables placed adjacent to floor-to-ceiling windows.

Hanami, 15th floor, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, December 24, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs399 for unlimited soft drinks and Dhs550 for house beverages. hyattrestaurants.com @hanamidxb

Images: Provided