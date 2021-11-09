Sponsored: You never regret a great brunch…

Treat your tastebuds to a unique adventure with The St. Regis Abu Dhabi’s delicious brunch offering. The Project Brunch at The Terrace on the Corniche Restaurant offers guests a decadent unlimited buffet from 12.30pm to 4pm every Friday.

Trollies make their way to the tables to serve premium quality Tomahawk steaks with foie gras, lobster and prawn Thermidor, fresh oysters paired with single malt whiskey and red prawns with scallop tartare, as well as creamy mixed seafood gratin to be prepared to your liking.

Enjoy a vast selection of freshly prepared sushi, as well as fresh seafood including ceviches, tartar and shellfish.

Enjoy an unlimited selection of creative cocktails, made with gins designed to match your personality, hand-crafted by The St. Regis’ talented mixologists. There’s also a dedicated area to discover a range of aromatic premium whiskeys, tasting your way through smoky, fruity, floral, citrus and creamy varieties.

Live stations offer an array of international options such as jumbo prawn green curry, short ribs and blue cheese, lamb short loin and shish tawook, a classic wood-fired pizza and more.

Finishing on an extravagant sweet note, make your way to the chocolate room, where you’ll find 10 types of handcrafted chocolate. Made with white, milk or dark options, guests can sample unique flavours such as raspberry, passionfruit and dolce.

Not a cocoa fan? Tuck into an array of sensational home baked treats, with everything from French pastries, to premium cheese, hot chocolate fondants and sticky date pudding – yum!

Prices start from Dhs345 per person inclusive of soft beverages, or Dhs450 per person with house beverage and Dhs595 to add-on bubbly.

The Project Brunch, The Terrace on the Corniche, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Fridays, 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs345. Tel: (0)2 694 4553. theterraceonthecorniche.com

Images: Provided