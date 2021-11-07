Sponsored: The six-course menu features signature dishes curated by Chef Bernardo and Chef Massimiliano Mascia…

Picture this: You’re sitting out on a beautiful terrace overlooking the beach and ocean, as you indulge in a carefully selected Italian feast curated by top chefs. You’ll find just that at retro Italian restaurant Torno Subito at W Dubai – The Palm.

The restaurant is launching a brand new and exclusive tasting menu experience, named ‘Massimo’s Friends’, which includes a six-course Italian feast designed and cooked by Torno Subito’s Chef De Cuisine, Chef Bernardo Paladini, as well as Chef Massimiliano Mascia, the creative mind behind San Domenico restaurant.

Celebrity Chef Massimo Bottura is the culinary brains behind Torno Subito, which is his first outside of Italy.

The first of the special Massimo’s Friends events takes place on Wednesday, November 10 from 8pm. To start, there’s piadina bread, smoked eel, cacio e pepe sauce and pickled cabbage, followed by Cocktail Di Gamberi 2.0, with steamed red shrimps, cocktail foam, sea asparagus, lettuce, and black caviar, and then Polpo, featuring roasted Mediterranean octopus, celeriac puree and black cabbage.

Continue your culinary journey with Uovo In Raviolo, a creamy ricotta and spinach ravioli dish with egg yolk and black truffle, Risotto Carciofi E Animelle, with artichoke, sweetbreads, and veal juice and Guancia, a tender slow cooked veal cheek, served with polenta, fossa cheese and balsamic sauce.

Round things off on a sweet note with, Sottobosco, which includes an interesting amalgamation of pumpkin, mushrooms, truffles, chocolate, and vanilla. The dinner is priced at Dhs549 for food only, and you can opt to order wines, cocktails and your other favourite tipples a la carte.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesday November 10 from 8pm, Dhs549. Tel: (0)4 245 5800 or emailing tornosubitodubai@whotels.com. @tornosubitodubai

Images: Provided