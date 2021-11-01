Sponsored: Can you keep a secret?

Move over Maldives – with its beautiful golden beaches, rolling ocean as far as the eye can see, and luxury accommodation, Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi is fabulous place to vacation with the whole family without leaving the UAE.

The Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island hotel has a number of luxurious three or four bedroom oceanfront villas that are available to book for the ultimate vacation. The Executive and Superior villas have recently had an upgrade, and have been rebranded into ‘Club Privé by Rixos Saadiyat Island’, following Rixos Hotels’ successful boutique lifestyle destinations, Club Privé by Rixos Belek and Club Privé by Rixos Gocek.

3 of 12

They officially open in November 2021.

Perfect for families, couples or groups of friends, these 12 exclusive 2,500 square-foot to 3,500 square-foot oceanfront villas offer the ultimate elegance. With a 24-hour butler, enhanced privacy, exclusive access to the Club House restaurant and the added bonus of access to the all-inclusive, all-exclusive amenities at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, your every need will be met.

Choose from Three-Bedroom Executive Villas with a shared pool or Four-Bedroom Executive Villas with a private pool and stunning views of the ocean. Each villa is exemplary of the Turkish Club Privé by Rixos brand’s signature style, which is subtle yet elegant, with opulent furnishings giving them that luxury feel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For that extra dose of relaxation, book a treatment at the resort’s Turkish-inspired Anjana Spa before soaking up the sun on the beach or by your villa’s pool. Club Privé by Rixos Saadiyat Island also offers plenty of water sports, amazing restaurants and bars, Rixy Kids’ Club and Exclusive Sports Club. If you’re lucky, you might even see humpback dolphins and endangered turtles breaking the surface of the waves in the early morning.

If you feel like exploring Abu Dhabi, start with Saadiyat Island which is a a UNESCO heritage site, then you have the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the Louvre and Guggenheim editions, along with fast and furious attractions such as Ferrari World and Warner Bros. World on your doorstep.

For bookings and more information, please contact +971 (2) 492 2222 or email reservation.saadiyat@rixos.com.

Club Privé by Rixos Saadiyat Island, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, prices start from Dhs9,500 per night for Executive Villas and Dhs19,500 per night for Superior Villas. @clubpriveuaebyrixos

Find out more here.

Book your stay here.

Images: Provided