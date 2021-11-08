A relaxing oasis within the bustling cityscape…

Cure your cravings for authentic Greek cuisine with the opening of a brand new alfresco restaurant, Anása, on Tuesday November 9. Found in Conrad Dubai, the poolside spot will transport you to Grecian isles with its rustic decor and delicious flavours.

Inspired by the laidback lifestyle of the Aegean, Anása, which means ‘breath’, aims to offer a relaxing urban oasis from within the bustling cityscape. Live Greek music will be on the agenda every weekend, to entertain guests while they tuck into authentic bites.

We’re promised friendly service and top quality ingredients at the new spot, with menu highlights such as dakos (bread rusk salad), tzatziki and taramosalata from the orektika; octopus on the grill, lauraki a la spetsiota (cod fricassee) and astakomakaronada (lobster and pasta) from the mains.

Todori Kalamaris, General Manager, Conrad Dubai, said: “We aim to provide unparalleled hospitality for our guests and visitors, in true Greek ‘filoxenia’ or ‘love of strangers’ style. Anása offers a memorable and easygoing dining experience, with a warm ambience and a standout menu.”

The paired-back design of the restaurant is contrasted with a huge colourful mural, depicting Greek statues and symbols in a modern fashion. Wooden furniture and crates are juxtaposed with soft tasseled fabrics and dried plants.

Aesthetic bulbs hang from woven string, cascading from sheer shades surrounded by olive trees in large blue pots. Perfectly presented plates are served on rustic wooden boards with plenty of olive oil on the side to help yourself to.

The new restaurant opens tomorrow, Tuesday November 9, and will be open from 7pm to 1am every day.

Anása, Conrad Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 444 7040. conraddubai.com @anasadxb

Images: Provided