Monday nights just got a lot louder…

Elevate your Monday evening with a brand new event at the super chic Indochine Dubai. Room 84 is the name of Indochine’s brand new live music night, which starts today, Monday November 8.

The stylish venue will incorporate a stripped-back living room concept to deliver top live music artists from the region and beyond. The performances will feature a weekly rotation of singers and musicians, playing three live sets between 8.30pm and midnight.

Room 84’s line up includes Jazz vocalist Shanice Michaels, harmonic cover artist Sean Lipsey, keyboard magician Hiran Benton, drumming legend Colin Gordon and brilliant bassist Anthony Muthurajah.

Well-known New York DJ, Belinda Becker be flying in for the occasion, to continue her yearly residency at Indochine. In between the musician’s live sets, listen out for Belinda’s diverse mix of genres and tunes at Room 84.

While you kick back and enjoy the melodic vibes, let the team of talented waiters fill your table with delicious Vietnamese dishes. The lounge menu features a range of tasty small plates, perfect for tucking into while the tunes play on.

Guests can also peruse a menu of handcrafted cocktails, designed to delight the senses. Choose from a table in the dining room for the best view of the band, a comfy seat in the lounge area, or find a spot in the newly reopened botanical terrace.

Room 84 runs every Monday from 7pm at Indochine Dubai, located in DIFC’s Gate Precinct Building 3. Book your table at reservations@indochinedxb.com.

Indochine Dubai, Gate Precinct Building 3, DIFC, Mondays 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 208 9333. @indochinedxb

