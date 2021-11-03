From brilliant activities to the best places to do them…

The winter season is here and those temperatures are at that blissfully perfect stage where Dubai’s beaches and blue seas are calling us back. There’s never a better time of year to experience the diverse range of water sports on offer in this city.

We’ve pulled together a handy guide of everything you need to know about getting wet and wild. From super chill to mega thrills, here’s our pick of awesome water sports you need to try, and where you can do them.

For the fun-finders

Banana Ride

We’ve all been on a banana boat in our time haven’t we? If not, it’s definitely a great one to ease you into water sports. Just be careful you don’t fall off.

Donut Ride

This one’s perfect for families or a fun day out with friends. This fifteen minute ride will see you hold on for dear life as you fly along the water.

Fly Fish

Made for the adrenaline-seekers, this will take some serious manoeuvring to keep your grip as you’re pulled along by a speedboat.

All Dh420 for 15min.

Where: JBR

Other water sports available: Jet skiing, jet ski safari, fly boarding, deep sea fishing, boat cruise, bodyboard, kayaking, paddle boarding, body boarding, knee boarding, water skiing, and diving.

Sky & Sea Adventures, JBR Hilton, Dubai, daily 8.30am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 399 9005. watersportsdubai.com

For the gravity defiers

Flyboard

Feel like a superhero as you defy gravity up above the waves with amazing views of the Dubai Marina in front of you.

Jetpack

Soar into the sky whilst still sat in a seat, suspended in the air. Get the camera out, we reckon this will get some laughs.

Jetovator

Feel like a king of the waves in the Jetovator where you’ll feel like you’re riding a bike above the water.

All Dhs250 for 15 min or Dhs350 for 30 min (special offer).

Where: Palm Jumeirah (facing Dubai Marina)

Other water sports available: Hoverboard, banana ride, donut ride, towables, see-through kayak, wakeboarding, water skiing, water bikes, kayak, pedalo, paddle boarding, windsurfing, private boat, electric boat, wakeboard.

Hydro WaterSports, Dukes, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 6pm, from Dhs250. Tel: (054) 598 5353. hydro-watersports.com

For the adrenaline junkies

WakeSurfing

WakeSurfing is the perfect opportunity to perfect your surfing skills, if you’ve not quite got it on your own yet.

WakeBoarding

Think snowboarding, but on the water. If you love to throw some shapes and do some awesome tricks, then this might be the one for you.

WakeFoiling

You’ll feel like you’re flying above the water on this specially-designed board. You don’t have to do too much with this one – just try and keep your balance. No pressure!

All from Dhs370 for 30 minutes.

Where: Dubai Marina, Dubai Creek, Jumeirah 1

Other water sports available: Banana and donut rides, boat rides

Sea Riders UAE. searidersuae.com

For the speed seekers

Jet Ski

A ride out on a Jet Ski will definitely satisfy your need for speed and is a great way to see Dubai from a different perspective.

Dhs230 for 15min, JBR Beach.

Seabreacher

Feel like a real life dolphin in this two-set semi-submersible ‘submarine’ (designed in the shape and with movements like a dolphin) as you dive in and out of the sea.

Dhs500 for 10min, JBR Beach.

Where: Water Adventure Dubai operates from JBR, Port Rashid, Jumeirah 1, 4 and 5

Other water sports activities available: Fly board, jet shark, parasailing, banana/donut ride, wakeboarding, kayaking, pedal boat, paddle boarding, power boat cruise, fishing tour, fly fish, kneeboarding, water ski, wind surf, catamaran charter,

Water Adventure Dubai. wateradventure.ae

Captain your own boat

Drive your own vessel as you tour the Dubai seas with this 90-minute self-drive boat tour where you’ll reach speeds up to 50km/h. It’ll be lead by a professional guide and you’ll see all the iconic Dubai landmarks, such as the Burj Al Arab, Ain Dubai and Atlants, The Palm, from the water. You can opt for a day time or sunset ride.

From Dhs700 per boat for two people.

Dubai Hero Odysea, Dubai Harbour, Marina Zone 3. Tel: (04) 440 9827. hero-dubai.com

For the meanderers

Stand-up paddle

Paddleboarding is a great way to keep fit as you keep your balance on the board. It’s one of the more chilled out water sports on offer.

Dhs75 for one hour.

Kayaking

If you love to make your way through the water without any preamble, then kayaking is a great option. It’s perfect for families and people of any ability. One and two seater kayaks are available.

Single kayak Dhs65 per hour, double kayak Dhs85 per hour.

Flite Board

Flite boarding is super fun, where you zip along above the water on an electric hydrofoil, which you yourself control using a remote. Make sure to have your balance for this one.

From Dhs400 for a 20 minute rental.

Where: Palm Jumeirah (in front of Riva Beach Club)

Ignite Water Sports, Shoreline Building 8, open 6am to 6.30pm. Tel: (0)52 249 5311. ignitewatersports.com

